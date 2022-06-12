inspired by the painting “Winter (The Vicarage Garden Under Snow)” by Vincent Van Gogh and the piano composition “Winter Fields” by Kayleen Asbo





While he painted the world in browns and grays,

Vincent van Gogh did not yet know

of the throbbing vibrance that would someday

emerge from inside him. He did not yet know

how these somber scenes—like a man alone

shoveling the dim weight of winter—

would give way to an ecstasy of gold,

an elation of blue, rapturous green.

God, I am drawn to these grim, gritty scenes

with their muted schemes and tangled branches,

searching for notes of what will happen—

how he will travel to the warmth of Provence,

will come to share through thick stroke and bright hue

“the terrible passions of humanity.”

How he will give everything, everything to his art—

how his talent will grow as the world breaks his heart,

how he will change the way we see beauty,

how melancholy will never leave him.

I imagine him sitting in the bleak Dutch cold,

painting the dreary, dissonant snow,

becoming the painter he’s destined to be,

haunted by what he does not yet know.















