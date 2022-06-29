inspired by Landscape at Auvers in the Rain by Vincent van Gogh and Rain at Auvers by Kayleen Asbo



Sometimes when it rains

I forget it will ever stop raining.

The rain, it falls,

it falls for days, it falls,

and the rain becomes

a metric imperative,

insistent as a stop watch,

familiar as the pulsing

of blood in the heart,

a throbbing, a beat so adamant

I forget any other tune.

Did you forget, Vincent,

the rain would stop?

Did you feel its urgency

as boldly as you painted

the long diagonal strokes?

I can’t look at your painting

without feeling inside me the rain,

feel it slant across my world

in thick dark lines.

I can’t look at the purples

and yellows of Auvers

without remembering how three days

after you painted them,

you would take your life.

But how could I vilify the storm

even knowing what I do?

You found in the tumult

light.

You fueled the dampened, darkened world

with ecstatic gold.

You didn’t push the storm away, Vincent.

You let it drench you.

You shared with us all

how struggle, too,

is so terribly beautiful.



