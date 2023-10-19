Breath by Breath, ICU





How many times she has sat by my bed

and run her fingers through my hair,

and watched my eyes dance beneath their lids,

attending me as I drift toward dreams,

listening for the change in my breath



as I now listen for the changes in hers—

where it hitches, how it evens,

how it whistles past her lips.

God, I love this way her broken body

still knows full well how to fly.



I listen for how her breath does not stop.

Such an intimate offering,

this threshold between sleep and waking,

between life and more life,

between mother and daughter,



between human and human,

when each sound in the dark is a doorway,

an unguarded chance to know her,

and for a moment any fear is pushed aside

by a love so wide it shakes my whole world.





*

ICU update

Oh friends, thank you for every word you’ve sent in support of mom and me. Thank you for the love, the prayers, the energy, the all of it. I can’t respond personally, but I do thank everyone by name as I read your notes, and they matter, these well wishes, these blessings, they matter.



We were sure mom would get out of the ICU today, and after a very stellar morning full of positive gains, we had an incident that is keeping us in the ICU at least another night. We are both positive. Small steps forward today, some large ones, too.



*

Some dreams are sweeter than others.



