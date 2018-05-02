They call it the Jesus lizard
because it walks on water,
yes, walks—or rather runs—
upright on two feet.
It was Matthew who wrote
how Jesus Christ walked
on the Sea of Galilee.
Christ had to tell his disciples not
to be afraid. But the Jesus Lizard
runs on water because he is afraid—
up to five feet per second.
It’s either run on water
or burrow into the sand—
and the lizard has a ring
of muscles around both nostrils
to prevent sand from getting in.
Is that miracle? or just practical?
But to run! To run on water!
After fifteen feet,
the lizard sinks to all fours
and swims. But imagine!
To be part of the miracle,
if only for a moment,
to do what seems as if
it cannot be done.
The scientists say it’s no miracle at all.
The lizards have flaps between their toes
that create a larger surface area
and also small pockets of air—
this gives the lizard buoyancy.
What part of me would rather believe
in miracles than science? Or, is it possible
we’ve made the definition
of miracle too small? Perhaps
flaps between toes is an miracle of evolution.
Perhaps, this too, is a miracle:
two feet, ten toes that walk
on land, one foot moving forward at a time.
check out this crazy critter here: https://www.google.com/search?q=jesus+lizard+animal+wikipedia&oq=j&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j35i39j69i61l3j69i59.2991j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
I thought it was just the band from Austin TX with that name, that succeeded “Scratch Acid.” Now I’m elevated, too. “Jesus Lizard.” Nothing correct about that one bit, but certainly real.
ha! you knew about the band! I was confounded online trying to find info about the reptile when all google wanted to show me was the band!
Excellent poem, fascinating lizard. Thanks! I’m recommending it.
thanks, Nan! It’s quite amazing, right? We saw them in Costa Rica.