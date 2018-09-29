When my shoulders feel too slight

to carry injustice and my arms

reach too short to hold the world

and my bones are too weak

to carry even a single aching heart,

I walk amongst the aspen and the spruce

and notice how the light shines through

the changing leaves—such radiance,

such golden shine—and slowly

the rational part of me that believes

in doom is forced to fade.

It’s not so simple, of course,

as walking out into the forest.

But there is something there

that grows the soul and breeds

a sense of possibility and tells

the aching heart to rise up, rise up

and do the work that must be done,

rise up and carry with it the light.