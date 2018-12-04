The heart that breaks open can contain the whole universe.

—Joanna Macy

Give me a heart that breaks—

ears willing to hear the difficult news

and legs that do not choose to run from it.

Yes, give me a heart big enough

to accommodate a wrestling match inside,

a mind that knows no one wins a war,

hands that move to help no matter

what the mind might say.

Give me a heart that opens

long after it thinks it’s already open,

and lips that know when to listen.

Give me a heart that knows itself

as other hearts. Give me feet

that will stand when someone must stand

for justice. And a spine flexible enough

to turn and see all sides. Snow falls

on all my thoughts. It sometimes

takes a long time to melt, a long time

before I remember again to pray

to be open, to pray for a heart that breaks,

to notice the stars shining from the inside.