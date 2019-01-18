—for Mary Oliver, January 17, 2019

Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon?

—Mary Oliver, The Summer Day

And when she said, “you don’t have to be good,”

my whole body became wild goose

as the truth of her lines winged through.

And when she asked, “what is it you plan to do

with your one wild and precious life?”

I walked outside and heard the low river.

And when she suggested we live

as “a bride married to amazement,”

I made my vows to life.

On the day that she died, the winter

was too warm for snow, and the rain

gave luster to every sullen thing.

In me, a storm threatened to rise,

but the only words that would find my lips

were thank you, thank you, thank you.