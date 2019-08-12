We start with more.

But then, as we age,

there’s a lessening.

Where there once

were 300 bones,

there are now 206.

Where there once was cartilage,

now it’s fused and stiff.

What used to be flexible,

now refuses to be rebirthed.

What once allowed for rapid growth

now considers itself mature.

And how do we get it back,

that willingness to grow?

And how do we unstiffen?

And how do we unknow?