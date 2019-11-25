Because we are traveling,

I say, We’re on the plane.

I say, Just landed. I say, See you soon.

As always, my heart leans beyond

the transactional. Longs to say,

Tell me about the pain. Longs

to say, I feel lonely. Longs to ask,

What do I most need to know?

But it’s not easy to hear. And

there isn’t much time. Is that

just the same old excuse?

And so I say, I love you,

because it is true. Say,

Can’t wait to see you.

Say, Gotta go. All through

the flight, the heart keeps leaning,

rehearses the five

most important words:

tell me all about it.