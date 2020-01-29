It’s a new year, and Christie Aschwanden and I have a whole new season of Emerging Form dropping on January 30. Our podcast is still about creative process, but we have other changes in the works. We will continue releasing regular episodes every other Thursday, but we’re also introducing some new stuff this year. We’ve hired a terrific new audio editor, Rob Dozier, and we’re taking some other steps to ensure that we can continue bringing you Emerging Form on a regular basis.

You can continue to listen to the podcast for free on your favorite podcast app, but now you also have a chance to subscribe to bonus content by signing up for our supporter newsletter. For only a few bucks per month, you can help us keep the lights on. We are offering a special deal to our founding subscribers — 20% off monthly or yearly subscriptions for the next 12 months. Sign up now, to get the discount and new content every Thursday.

If you sign up for the paid newsletter, you’ll also be able to comment on episodes in our substack feed, and take part in discussions here.

We’ve got some fantastic topics and guests lined up in the coming weeks. We’ll be talking about everything from how play can foster creativity to how to handle rejection and how and when to say no. We’ll also share our friendship’s origin story and what it reveals about creativity and friendship.