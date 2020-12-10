In less than ten seconds

I fell in love with the eagle

before it rounded the corner

and disappeared.

Sometimes,

it’s easier to love

that which moves quickly

through our lives.

Harder to love

what stays long enough

to disappoint, to hurt, to betray—

harder to feel disenchanted

and love anyway.

I’ve seen an eagle

carry prey that weighs

more than it does.

Makes me want to believe

I, too, can carry more—

like a love bigger than I am.

Like forgiveness beyond

what my thoughts can think.

Like willingness to keep loving

long after I’d rather rest my wings.