In less than ten seconds
I fell in love with the eagle
before it rounded the corner
and disappeared.
Sometimes,
it’s easier to love
that which moves quickly
through our lives.
Harder to love
what stays long enough
to disappoint, to hurt, to betray—
harder to feel disenchanted
and love anyway.
I’ve seen an eagle
carry prey that weighs
more than it does.
Makes me want to believe
I, too, can carry more—
like a love bigger than I am.
Like forgiveness beyond
what my thoughts can think.
Like willingness to keep loving
long after I’d rather rest my wings.
Leave a Reply