





For hours we focus

on forming what is sweet—

shaping soft dough

with our hands, with a press,

with a rolling pin. And the house

smells of vanilla and cinnamon.

And happy hours disappear into laughter

and the hands find joy

in making something good.



I think of all the other hands

in kitchens across the world—

hands working together

to serve others—

I imagine their fingerprints

right here in this dough.

I imagine us feeding each other.

