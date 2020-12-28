



No French hens, but

the Stellar’s jays arrived

at the feeder as always

in a squawk of bright blue,

inquisitive, cocking

their crested heads

and letting their dark eyes

take in everything.

Everything, no matter

how dingy, how small, is worthy

of their attention,

even the black seed, even

the wind, even the bark,

even this woman standing

in the snow, listening.



