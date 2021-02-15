In every second, one hundred trillion neutrinos

pass through the body: One hundred trillion



subatomic particles move through us

as if we were sieves, no, as if we were nets



with holes so big that whole islands

travel through without us noticing.



It thrills me to think of the self so porous,

so leaky. Imagine if thoughts, too,



could clear us with so little friction,

so little affect. How many hopes and hurts



just today have I let stick? Imagine

them breezing through the aorta, imagine



them gliding through the brain, slipping through

the core of us, finding no purchase, no anchor.



Imagine the miracle that in any given moment

we don’t fall through our chair, our bed, the floor.



Imagine, permeable as we are, we still coalesce

enough to look at another, to see each other as whole.



We still manage to pick up the mesh of a phone,

succeed in moving our holey lips,



and hundreds of trillions of neutrinos later,

with total certainty, manage to promise a solid I love you.



Imagine, with these pervious hands

we might carry each other, might cradle



each other, might welcome each other home.

