





Today fear is a mouse

that scuttles between thoughts

and feeds on whatever it finds—

nibbles on my certainties,

gnaws the coating off my circuitries,

and pulls the stuffing

out of each moment.

Those are its droppings

in the hallways

of my mind.

I thought it was worse

when fear was a tiger,

a badger, a wolverine,

but the mouse of fear

finds its way into everything,

makes nests inside my minutes,

discovers passages into my inner walls,

then scratches against them at night.

It never goes near the traps I’ve set,

no, it scampers around them,

its soft feet pattering,

its small dark eyes

noting everywhere I go.





