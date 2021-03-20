





Not by writing another poem

about how much you miss them.

No matter how many red-wing blackbirds

you put in it, the poem itself won’t trill.

No matter how many elephants

clomp through the stanzas,

the poem won’t make the earth tremble.

No matter your skill with language

even the ripest metaphoric blood oranges

cannot quench a very real thirst.

Pick up the phone. Press the button.

Call the one you miss.



I know, I skipped the hours

where you worry about how much time

has passed, how every silent day

becomes another thick brick

in a taciturn wall between you.

Perhaps you’ve started to believe it’s impassable.

But a call is like a wrecking ball.

One sincere hello knocks down even a thousand

days of separation with just two syllables.



What happens next will only happen next

if you clear a space for reunion,

if you pick up the phone.

