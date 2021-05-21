The Mother Disagrees





It goes so fast, they say,

and clearly they don’t mean

today, which moves at the speed

of tectonic plates, not today

when holding a child

means not holding

that child because

they refuse to be held.

Sometimes, being a mother

is to move at the rate

of fear, the rate

of betrayal, the rate

of loss. Today,

to be a mother

is be ancient

oceanic crust that creeps

at ten centimeters a year.

Someday, perhaps tomorrow,

love will again be meteor,

but today it’s intense heat

at the core. It’s the slow scrape

of two great plates,

something cool

waiting to be warmed.

