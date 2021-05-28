





Tonight, it comes back, how we’d go for walks

in the tall dry grass behind the old school.

In my memory, the field goes on and on and

it never rains and we have no idea how young

we are. Sun-drunk and heat-starved, twin ripples

of wind. Broken grass in our hair and howl

in our skin. And we believed in forever then—



perhaps we touched it those summer days,

a strand of forever, forgotten for decades,

lost amongst other eternal strands—but oh,

those hands, those parted lips, that tall, trembling grass.

