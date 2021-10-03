Dear friends,

It has been seven weeks since I sent you a poem–seven weeks since my son chose to take his life. Thank you for all the ways you’ve supported me in this time–prayers, emails, letters, gifts. Though I have been unable to respond to all your kindness with personal notes, please accept my enormous gratitude. Thank you. Thank you for all the love and kindness I have felt surrounding and infusing me–I have never felt alone. I am so grateful for you.

I think I am ready to continue the daily sharing. We’ll see how it goes.

with love,

Rosemerry







Digging Potatoes, 2021





I am not the woman I was

a year ago when my son and I

harvested potatoes. Today

I must look like her—

bare hands in the dirt,

sunhat on. But she did not know

the deep loss of losing a son.

Perhaps she’d imagined it.

That is why she did everything

she could to keep such a loss

from happening. But the woman

I am today knows all too well

what I cannot control.

I plunge my fingers

into the cold earth

and talk to my son

as if he can hear me.

I miss you, I say. And I reminisce

about all the other years

we did this together. I ooh

at the size of the potatoes,

hold them up as if he can see.

What does love care of absence?

Love grows, despite death—

it roots in each cell and insists

on tendrilling, touching everything.

In the middle of the night,

a voice commanded me to remember:

Life needs us to live it.

All day I puzzle over the message.

All day I lean into the words.

I say them out loud as I pull out

potatoes, ask my son what he thinks

it might mean. No reply. He has become

one with life now in a way

I cannot yet understand.

And so I breathe into it, this chapter

of loss, this life needing me to live it.

All around me, inside me,

I notice how so much is changing, notice

in each moment, a new invitation.