





I carry it with me now, everywhere I go,

this softness, this limp unstuffed toy, a puppy

with a thin square body made for snuggling.

I carry it in my purse where it mingles

with my wallet, my glasses, my lipstick,

my loss. When I’m walking, I reach in

and let my fingers rub its soft, worn fleece.

When I’m watching a movie, once it’s dark,

I pull it out and let Skinny Puppy settle in my lap,

as if its brown embroidered eyes could see.

I know it’s just an object, but it’s a well-loved object,

some small proof that my boy was here,

that he loved, loved hard, loved long.

I remember how he carried Skinny to school,

clutching the small brown scrap to his belly

when we would say goodbye. I remember

how long after the toy trains and model tractors

and even the complicated Legos had gone away,

Skinny still slept on his pillow.

It’s been worn down by love, this old friend,

and made even softer by the loving—

like me, an old woman who has become

frayed, sentimental, slightly tattered,

distressed, but so shaped by love, and softened,

yes, softened. Even more myself, only softer.

