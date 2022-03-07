



Sitting on folding chairs

in the dark, we talk

in hushed tones

as night birds swoop

and call across the lake.

The evening air is warm

and though I can’t see

the pale purple flowers

on the rosemary bushes,

I know they are there—

it’s the kind of night

I will someday miss most,

the kind when we speak

of plans and weather

and what’s for lunch tomorrow,

the kind of night

when we know full well

how else a night might go,

but for this night we

sit with the stars

and the sound of the train

and we snuggle deeper in.

