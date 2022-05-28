Sometimes I mow from side to side,

sometimes from up to down

No one’s life depends on it.

The end product is not very different.

What matters is I notice I have a choice,

especially here where the stakes are low

so that when it matters more—

when in the balance are hearts and lives—

I remember there are many ways to “do it right.”

How do I do it, this act of loving you?

How do I do it, this forgiveness,

this surrender? And how will the path

I choose today change what is forever?

Oh this practice of pathmaking,

how sometimes it’s benign,

and sometimes it changes what’s here.

I push the mower through the grass this morning,

notice the record of how I’ve passed through.

I think of you. The scent of what if

hangs green and alive in the air.

