MISSION RIDICULOUS COURAGE: (Shhh, join the Secret Agents of Change)

Next mission starts: June 9, 9 a.m. mountain time

Join Rosemerry and Sherry Richert Belul in Secret Agent Challenges. The missions, should you choose to accept them, leave traces of kindness is unexpected places. If you are not yet on our mailing list, but would like information on the next mission, visit here to sign up. For each mission, we start with a gathering on zoom. Rosemerry reads a poem, Sherry offers a prompt for your mission, and then we brainstorm ideas for how to carry out surreptitious acts of generosity and love. Secret agents are encouraged to report back via our Facebook group. If you are already signed up as a secret agent, you’ll receive the link to our gathering soon!

*

EARTH WORDS: An online poetry thoughtshop

June 22, 6-6:45 p.m. Mountain Time

Reading and writing poems about the natural world can invite a deeper relationship with the earth and teach us so much about what it means to be alive. In this 40-minute webinar-style thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will share poems about the natural world and its flora and fauna—poems that help us pay attention, or as Rumi would say, open the sail, so we can keep our hearts and heads where our bodies are, returning us to the present moment again and again. With each poem she shares and discusses, Rosemerry will offer prompts for participants to write their own poems that explore their relationships to the world around them. *This is a virtual event held via Zoom* Upon registration, check your email for the link to the webinar – see below for purchase instructions.

*

HOLY IN THE MOMENT: A Poetry Reading & Writing Playshop

Four Tuesdays on Zoom: July 5 to July 26, 5-7 p.m. mountain time

How do we deepen our relationship with the world?

Our survival depends on it.

The downfall of human society, said French biologist Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, will stem from our disconnect with the world around us. and Albert Einstein noted, “The field is the only reality.” Like the scientists, poets, too, have been exploring this concept for centuries.

In this four-week playshop we will:

Read poems that create connections between outer landscapes (the world of experiences) and inner landscapes (the realm of emotions, ideas and questions).

Explore our own creative practice, building bridges of words between the self and others, self and the natural world, self and the divine and the self with the self.

Discover how a poetic practice might inform every part of our lives

Students of all experience levels welcome—from first-time poets to Pulitzer Prize winners. In every class there will always be a chance to share, but only to the extent that it feels safe. The only prerequisite: your willingness to feel, listen, play, pick up a pen and see what happens next. Join us.To register, visit here. If you have questions about registration, write to Damia at help@1spirit.org