

Wednesday, June 22, 6-6:45 p.m. mountain time

Reading and writing poems about the natural world can invite a deeper relationship with the earth and teach us so much about what it means to be alive. In this 45-minute webinar-style thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will share poems about the natural world and its flora and fauna—poems that help us pay attention, or as Rumi would say, open the sail, so we can keep our hearts and heads where our bodies are, returning us to the present moment again and again. With each poem she shares and discusses, Rosemerry will offer prompts for participants to write their own poems that explore their relationships to the world around them.

Hosted by SHFYT at Mile High, this program is held on zoom. once you register, you will receive a link. After the event, participants receive a link to the video, plus links to find all the poems.

To purchase a ticket: When you click register, you will be prompted to create an online account with Mindbody. Simply use your email and a password you would like to use. If you have an account but forgot your password, select “forgot password” and follow the prompts.

If you have any issues signing up, please call us at (720) 486-9798. Beth will get back to you within 48 hours and always by the day of the workshop.