

inspired by the painting The Night Café, his letters, and the piano composition “Red Café” by Kayleen Asbo





It can’t all be sunflowers

and haystacks and fishing boats.

It can’t all be seascapes

and still lifes with quince.

Sometimes the rooms

I paint are blood red,

ugly rooms filled with violence

and loneliness.

And the people who come here

are drunkards and derelicts.

They huddle in blue despair.

They’re down and outs

and prostitutes,

they’re “sleeping hooligans

in dreary rooms.”

They slouch

and they steal.

They drink some more.

And the gas lights stare

like sour yellow eyes.

The floor seems to ripple

and the tables seem to weave.

And I enter in headlong

though I try to leave.

And I try to leave,

but the chairs are empty

and they call me in

saying, Here is a place

where you can ruin yourself.

Come, give in to ruin.

Go mad. Come go mad.

Come sin. Won’t you sin?

Won’t you come in?

Come in. Come in.

And when it crashes,

oh, it crashes,

and it all falls down.

But I tasted it,

sweet chaos,

ardent decay,

and now that I know it,

it never goes away.



*

