

It’s the kind of night I wish for a firefly.

The fact that they don’t live here

doesn’t stop me from wishing.

Is it so wrong to want some small proof

of light in the darkness?



What I really want? Proof of miracles.

Proof of life beyond life.

Oh world, you’ve given me proof.

And I want more.



Perhaps it would be more poetic

if I could find my own bioluminescence—

even a metaphoric inner light.

Instead, I find my own wanting.

Hello wanting.

Hello wishing for something that isn’t here.



Because there are no fireflies,

I conjure the memory of fireflies.

Because there are no fireflies,

I sit in the darkness—how vast it is.

How full of dignity. How humbling.



I sit in the darkness until the darkness

scrubs me of me, until the darkness

feels like a proof for miracles,

until infinite space rushes in,

until for a moment

I forget how to wish for anything but what is.

