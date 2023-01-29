When anger enters your body

and swells in you, expands in you

until you don’t fit inside your skin,



when fear enters me

and grows like a virulent weed,

its new shoots propagating

with alarming speed until

its tendrils escape through my throat,



when our voices escalate

to try to express in volume

how big our feelings have become,



then I want to meet you outside

in the center of the meadow

where we are humbled

by the ponderosa pine that stretches skyward,

dwarfed by the red mesa walls,

held by the crystalline airiness.



I want to remember in my body

this capaciousness, this generosity,

so that when I am not standing in the meadow

but in our kitchen or on a street corner

or watching the news,

I can remember the meadow with my whole being,

can remember the scale of sky and stars

and the vast reaches

of the ever-growing universe.



I want to hold you with that kind of openness,

want to relax into knowing we are held together

by the same forces that hold the constellations.

Imagine us all together now—comets, supernovas,

your anger, my fear, and all those countless suns.

