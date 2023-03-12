

I don’t know how refusal

melts away like ice in the sun,

how resistance evaporates

like a puddle, or perhaps,

let’s be honest, like a sea.

I only know that since I stopped

fighting you, grief,

there is peace in me,

even when I am weeping,

even when everything I am

feels bruised with loss,

even when I burn.

I only know since I stopped

swimming against the undertow,

I have been carried

to the most astonishing places

and I did not die.

I was given new life.

It is the only

way I can live.



