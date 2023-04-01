Dear friends,

Every year I take two weeks off in April to be with my family and not post poems. As always, when i return I will post a big bouquet of all the daily poems I’ve written while away … and then the daily posting will resume again–April 16.

If you are missing a daily poetry dose, please check out my new daily audio poetry program, The Poetic Path on the Ritual app available on your phone. Visit here

if you have trouble, contact team@ritualmedia.com

*

And please mark your calendar for April 18, 11 mountain time for the special online launch for All the Honey, my new book!!! My beloved friend Kayleen (who the poem is about above) is hosting the lunch launch through Mythica, her amazing organization. Free, donations accepted.

Register here

To read a review of All the Honey (that came out today, thank you Steven Law!) visit here.

To pre-order All the Honey you can buy it on Bookshop.org or Amazon or your local bookseller. After May 1, you can order from Telluride Bookstore, and from May 1-June 1, I will be able to go into the store and sign copies. (But they are closed for orders from now until May 1–it’s a ski-town thing.) I will send a link out again when they re-open.