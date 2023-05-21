after an hour of yoga with Erika Moss





Curled on the earth

like a small animal,

I bury my nose in the grass

and breathe in the surprising sweetness

of spring green and purple bloom

and soil still damp from last night’s rain,

and though my eyes are closed

the desert sun enters anyway,

infusing my inner world

with radiance, with red.

There are so many ways

I work to hold myself up,

but in this soft moment,

I notice how nothing

is asked of me and how,

when I am still,

the world I might ignore

invites itself in.



There is such a thing,

says my friend,

as the back of the heart.

It is, she says, like the dark side

of the moon.

I honor that dark side,

that quiet, shadowy terrain

that is no less necessary,

no less true for being dim.

There will be a time to unfurl,

to open, to shine, to rise,

but in this charmed interval,

I sink deeper, deeper

into what is cool,

what is quiet,

what is beyond my knowing.

The interval builds a nest around me.

I do nothing and feel

how I am held.

