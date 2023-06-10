





The night before they renew their vows,

Julie and Carla sit in matching chairs,

kazoos in hand, playing “Come On, Eileen”

and greatest hits from Fleetwood Mac.

Around them, we play our own kazoos—

“Who Let the Dogs Out” and “Lady Marmalade.”

The night doesn’t care if we can’t

guess each other’s songs.

It cares nothing for wrong or right.

it cares only that we laugh,

that we meet each other

with the hum of warmth, with joy,

that we honor what happens

when two people grow their love

and share it with the world.

For an hour, we hang on each other’s notes.

Long after, we hang on the laughter.

