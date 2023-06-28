Among your duties, pleasure is a thing that also needs accomplishing.

—Tony Hoagland, “The Word”





Perhaps it looked like I was dancing,

but I was being danced, was being twirled

by some great mystical spinning wheel

turning the straw of my thoughts into gold.

What a gift to have a body, to be alive

on a night when the sun is warm

and the grass is green and the mountains

are not yet tinder dry and the music is joyful

and the minutes slip through the hours

like page after page of happily ever

and there is no imp to be seen, just

the glory of brass shining in the air

and the miracle of hands clapping

as if applause is the only response that makes sense,

and the only thing the world asks of me

is to love it.

Like this: Like Loading...