Now when I walk through the market,

I think of how someone else here

beside the stir-fry cart and the tie-dye tent

has just lost a beloved

and is hiding tears behind sunglasses.

Not knowing who they are,

I try to treat everyone with kindness.

Meanwhile the day is beautiful

for everyone, no matter how broken,

how whole our hearts. It gathers us all

in a grand blue embrace.

Part of me resists calling it a miracle.

The other part calls it what it is

and strolls through the miracle

of Friday morning surrounded by arugula

and strawberries, muffins, lilies,

and all these other fragile hearts,

all of us saying excuse me, good morning,

how are you, I’m fine.

