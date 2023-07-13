





There’s a moment when I’m touched

by the sky inside the sky, the song

inside the song, the apple inside the apple.



It’s as if each bit of the world is itself,

only more so, and it reaches in

to trace the scaffolding of my life,



charging me with its utter purity,

its incontestable presence, as if to say

This, this is what it is to be alive,



and I hum with it, pulse with it,

glow with the wonder of it—

Rain. Rhubarb. Sand. Blood.



This. This. This. This.

This. This. This.

