





I no longer pick up the phone to call you.

No longer expect you to walk in the room.

Eventually, the brain learns to expect

the absence, the ears learn to expect

the silence, the body grows accustomed

to the loss of your body and recalibrates

itself in space. But the heart, broken open,

is as full as it ever was.

Did I think it would be parched?

Now I know love as a wellspring,

a continual supply.

Never once has the heart felt empty.

There, every time I look, I find you.

Like this: Like Loading...