

Walking through tall grass

on a narrow path, my fingers

spread wide to pull through the seedheads.

As if to touch is to be touched.

As if, with open palms,

I could pull this beauty

inside me and carry it with me

until I give it to you—

as if I could somehow

slip a whole meadow into your pocket

so you could unfold it anytime

and wander through grass

as high as your chest

and feel how the vastness

reminds us who we are.

Like this: Like Loading...