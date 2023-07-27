

And when at last

the breeze comes

on the breath of night,

the whole body sings

with the chill of it—

craves the cool lick

of sharp tongues

on the skin, the bite

of the distant storm.

Touch me here,

says my flesh,

as if I’ve been waiting

all day for my lover—

here, touch me here.

And it feels so good

when the wind slips in

and does what a breeze will do,

but the wanting—

I notice how it, too,

has something

painfully beautiful

to teach me.

