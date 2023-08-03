(v.) to lie in bed for a long time, to lounge around





When the eyes decide

to stay closed.

Though it’s light.

Though dark tea

and blue skies await.

Though there’s music to hear

and books to read,

and sugar peas fresh on the vine,

still the eyes decide

to be closed is divine.

And then there’s the warmth

of the bed, the perfect

weight of soft sheets,

the way the blood

has transformed into honey

and the limbs now curl

so perfectly into the perfectly

sleep-drunk, ease-heavy body.

When there’s work and a host

of sparkling to-dos,

but all the eyes want

is to stay closed,

to sail on the sweet ship

of near-sleep just a few,

just a few more,

just a few …

