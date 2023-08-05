

for Corinne



It is always near-freezing,

this high alpine lake where

we slide into oddly blue water,



and bare strangled sounds

tear from our throats

as if our own wildness



is shredding through

manicured versions of self.

I crave it, this scraping



away of everything

that isn’t limbs and gasp

and skin and heart and



wild uncontrollable breathing,

crave the tingling after

the feral laughter, the way



the world slips more deeply into us

when we slip more deeply

into the world.

