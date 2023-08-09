

Within minutes of weeping,

we are tossing rocks

into the river, the bigger

the splash, the larger

our laugh, and we toss

and we toss in a sweet

and urgent ritual of loss.

Slipping in the mud,

it feels right we should

lose our balance. What is

this life, after all, but a constant

slipping, a constant recalibrating,

a constant learning to find

new paths toward each other?

This life, it turns out,

is likely to pick us up

and throw us into the deep

to see what happens next.

But on this night,

we pick up more stones

and toss and toss and toss.

Not one of them floats.

But we do.

