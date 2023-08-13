We’re traveling together, you,

me, your father, your sister. And

we’re laughing. You’re talking

about your classes for college,

and you’re nervous about seeing

a girl again, and I have this bright feeling

that you’ve passed some threshold.

You’re a firecracker, wild with potential,

and I can’t understand this swirl of worry

that churns through me like smoke.

It’s only after you race down the concourse

showing off your speed,

arms pumping, legs a blur,

your body quick and slender verb,

it’s only then when you don’t come back

I remember you already made a choice to die,

and in the dream I wail, battered again

by the bludgeon of immediate loss.

When I wake, I’m still wearing

the sweet perfume of promise and hope,

even as tears slip hot to the sheets.

It’s not easy, today, to rise, to step

into this world of heartache and courage,

this world you left, this world I love.

