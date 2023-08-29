Those seeds you planted

in me with your words—

all through the night they rooted,

grew stems, sprouted leaves.

By morning, I’m in full bloom,

my thoughts a rebellion of petals,

a mutiny of beauty

where once only shadows spread.

All day, your words unfold

in layers of purples and unruly golds.

I like it when people stare—

everywhere I go, I share this:

the aftermath of your kindness.

Like this: Like Loading...