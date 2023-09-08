

I want to hear the click of authenticity.

—Adaline Kent





Like the clicking of crickets

on a warm Nevada night,

or the click of a camera

as it captures what’s here,

like the click of the keys

of an old typewriter,

or the click of the light

as it switches to on—

that’s what I feel when

my mind meets the truth—

as if the gears of the world

have been tickity ticking

and some sweet inner cog

has been snickity snicking

and then with soft precision

all clicks into place and

for a moment, it’s quiet,

and I’m still with what’s real,

and I soften, I lift as I trust

(can you hear it?) the click.

