



Perhaps it is no Eiffel Tower,

no theory of relativity, no treatise

on law or philosophy of man,

but I did it, I constructed

the perfect recipe to turn fifteen cups

of fresh basil into a rich and delicate pesto,

the kind of pesto that makes fettucine

grateful to arrive naked to a plate

so that it might swim in such green.

The kind of pesto that makes me want

to eat it from a bowl with a cracker.

God knows I have failed before—

made it too lemony, too garlicky,

too salty, too thin. But this pesto—

built with dry roasted almonds

and lemon zest and parmesan cheese—

this pesto carries the taste

of every word I whispered

into the plants as they grew—

In each bite, I swear I taste the words,

“That’s right, you can do it.”

Despite drought. Despite frost.

Despite hail. Despite heat.

God, this pesto tastes like fruition,

like life itself triumphant.

It tastes like robust green luck.

I savor each bite, strong and bright,

I will it into my being.

