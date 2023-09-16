







We walked for hours through cliff bands,

past old mines with roofs collapsed.

We sat on a huge flat rock in the middle

of a high alpine cirque rung with green.



The rosehips were fat and softened by frost,

and their skins tasted sweet and bright.

There was snow on the trail. There was gold

in the trees. The sky deepened bluer all day.



And there was one white seed that rode the wind.

I watched it rise and watched it fall again.

Somehow it feels essential to explain

that for that moment, it was everything—

