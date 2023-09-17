

At the left hand turn

at the busy intersection,

my fifteen-year-old daughter

tenses in her body,

her fingers grip the wheel,

her breath comes fast.

What do I do? she asks,

voice tight with fear.

My hand wants to clutch at the door.

I do not.

My chest clenches with alarm.

I will my body beside her to be soft.

I speak in hushed tones.

Drive forward. Now wait. Now go.

And the turn is made

and her shoulders relax.

My shoulders relax.

I praise her as again,

she picks up speed

and follows the yellow center line.

Later my friend tells me

that sometimes she fakes being soft

as a way to buy time

until a genuine softness arrives—

she says it’s a way to not do damage

while she regulates herself.

I marvel at all the ways

we learn to survive—

there is fight, flight and freeze,

and there is softening.

Softening, which allows

the next step to be light.

Softening, which leaves space

for goodness to arise.

Softening, which helps us

to meet the intersection

of the next moment

as if it’s an open road.

Like this: Like Loading...