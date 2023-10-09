When you

say,



Please don’t

go,



the day

weaves



a nest

from



the strands

of



tenderness

in your



words, and

I,



squirrel-like, curl

deep



into their

mossy



warmth. I

cache



the sweetness

of



quietly snuggling.

Come



winter, these

seeds



of autumn

gentleness



will nourish

me.

Like this: Like Loading...