Though the garden wears mostly brown leaves

and dried vines, though the stems

of the sunflowers are brittle and broken and bent,

though frost has taken nearly every living thing,

the snapdragons still bloom, scarlet flags of persistence,

their heads deep red, their petals still soft,

and I know it won’t last forever,

but for now, they resist what is cold, what is dark,

and I, while I can, I want to be snapdragon,

want to bring to this life all the beauty I can muster,

even when it’s dire, and give it all away.

