It is easy to meet you in meditation.

Today, when I failed to focus on my breath,

I kept breathing anyway. Easy to meet you

in the garden where I planted the green beans too late

and harvestless, bought some at the store.

Harder to meet you when I fear

I am failing as a wife because

I missed my anniversary

to stay bedside with my mother.

Harder to meet you when I am afraid

I am failing as a daughter

when I leave my mother’s bed

to go to my own daughter.

I so want to get it right,

this showing up for the people I love.

I so want to get it right,

this longing to be enough.

Oh failure, I have not wanted

to learn your lessons, have wanted

to believe I could fix, could be all.

And you, great teacher, have humbled me

again and again, helping me see

how much I care.

There’s more than getting it right at stake.

You help me debunk perfection,

offering yourself as a friend.

Each time I fall,

you reach out to take my hand

saying, Fail on, sweetheart.

Wouldn’t you like

to try again with your loving?

*

Update on Mom

Oh friends, thank you thank you thank you for all the thoughtful notes. Mom and I have felt so held through all this. I left Georgia yesterday and arrived home at 2 a.m. this morning.And in the first solidly positive news in the last two weeks about mom’s health, she was released from the ICU today. And she is, as usual, amazingly upbeat, positive and full of gratefulness. It is such a relief. May this truly be the turn around point.

There was just so much difficult news the last couple of days it was hard to share about it–uncontrollable shivering, delirium, internal bleeding–but friends, mom truly does seem to be on the mend. Thank you for every candle, every prayer, every generous thought, every note. I have read aloud and thanked aloud every one of you who has written. Thank you for reaching back with your support.