for my mother





She could have sunk,

the way a stone

falls to the bottom

of the pond.

But she didn’t.

She floated like wood,

like cork, like ice.

Floated like a ball

tossed in an angry sea.

Density alone

is simple math:

mass divided

by volume.

But density

of spirit is,

perhaps, a choice.

As if we exist

to be tossed

again and again

into the waters

of difficulty,

each toss

another chance

to practice

buoyancy.

